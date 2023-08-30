Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

