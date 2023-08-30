Serum (SRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $858,113.06

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Serum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $858,113.06 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

