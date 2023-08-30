Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Decreases By 12.5%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Benesse Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Benesse has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

