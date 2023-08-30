Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Decreases By 12.5%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Benesse Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Benesse has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.34.
Benesse Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benesse
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.