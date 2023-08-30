Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Drops By 8.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 483,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $10,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

