Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 11.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.