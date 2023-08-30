Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 11.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
