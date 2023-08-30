Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Rises By 18.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 1,055,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

BYD Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 113,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,906. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.56. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

