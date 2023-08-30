Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Expands By 8.3%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

