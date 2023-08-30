Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Expands By 8.3%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.