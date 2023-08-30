Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 10.3%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CELTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 147 ($1.85) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Centamin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
About Centamin
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
