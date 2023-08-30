Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Decreases By 10.5%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of CTMLF remained flat at $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

