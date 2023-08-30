Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 22.1%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,700.0 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

FNNNF stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

