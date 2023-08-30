Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Increases By 22.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 2,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

