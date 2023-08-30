Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Decreases By 9.6%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,478. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.