Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Decreases By 9.6%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,478. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Gratomic Company Profile
