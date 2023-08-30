Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Grows By 24.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 37,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 38,010,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314,832. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

