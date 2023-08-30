Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Rises By 24.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 1,724,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,431.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $6.01 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.15.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
