Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Rises By 24.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 1,724,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,431.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $6.01 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.