Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declines By 20.4%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 597,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

National CineMedia Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 886,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $80.09 million, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 624.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,092,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 941,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

