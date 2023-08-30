Short Interest in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Drops By 21.9%

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 367,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

