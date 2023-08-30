Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Drops By 20.6%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,770,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 23,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 5,982,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,106. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.