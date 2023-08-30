Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Drops By 21.4%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $293.66. 306,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.95. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $375.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

