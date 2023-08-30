Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Grows By 24.3%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 218.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 657.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PFL remained flat at $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

