Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 22.2%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

