Short Interest in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Declines By 20.6%

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProSomnus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in ProSomnus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProSomnus in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

ProSomnus Stock Performance

Shares of ProSomnus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716. ProSomnus has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProSomnus will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.