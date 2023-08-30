Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Decreases By 18.0%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rose Hill Acquisition Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROSEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

