Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Decreases By 18.0%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rose Hill Acquisition Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROSEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Rose Hill Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rose Hill Acquisition
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.