Short Interest in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Declines By 21.6%

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 540,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Select Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

