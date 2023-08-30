Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Decreases By 20.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 2,358,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $82,561,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

