Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 166,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 307,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,800. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

