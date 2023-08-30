Siacoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $157.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00247670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.00785194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00519799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00058827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,960,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,937,468,525 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

