Siacoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $157.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00247670 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.00785194 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014292 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00519799 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00058827 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00119410 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,960,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,937,468,525 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
