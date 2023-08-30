SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SOHO China Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
SOHO China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOHO China
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.