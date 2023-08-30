S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $78,026.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&P Global alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.39. 750,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.74.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.