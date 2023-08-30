Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
SCBFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.40) to GBX 860 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.35) to GBX 797 ($10.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
