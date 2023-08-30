Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCBFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.40) to GBX 860 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.35) to GBX 797 ($10.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCBFF

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.