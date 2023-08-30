Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.21. 2,344,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,366,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

Stem Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

