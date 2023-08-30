Strategic Financial Services Inc Acquires 349 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 355,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.