Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $280.44. 338,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $344.91.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

