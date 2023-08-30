Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,033. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

