Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $815,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 428,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

