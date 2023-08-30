Strategic Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,817. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

