Strategic Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $33,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 213,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,296. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

