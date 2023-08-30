Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 4,798 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,362. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

