Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 510,332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

