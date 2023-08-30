Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 615 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.2% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NXPI stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. 731,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

