Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $401,693.56 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

