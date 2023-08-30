Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $10.01. Teijin shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

Teijin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

