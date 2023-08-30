TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $122.47 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $122.47 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,743,069 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,150,528 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

