Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,668,552 shares trading hands.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including battery, and precious metals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Jack's Copper project located in the south of Luanshya, Central Province of Zambia; the Mukai Copper project located in the west of Solwezi, Zambia; the Mushima North project located in the east of Manyinga; the Lubuila Copper project located in the west of Luanshya, Central African Copperbelt; and the Konkola West Copper project located in the northwest of Chingola.

