Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679.50 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $679.50 million and $10.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,825,518 coins and its circulating supply is 950,802,563 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

