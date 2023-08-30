The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 46.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,660. The company has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MTW

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.