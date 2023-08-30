The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 46.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,660. The company has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
