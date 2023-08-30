The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.48. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1,636.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

