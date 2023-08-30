Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 90360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Theralase Technologies Stock Down 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

