THORChain Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00005622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $298.74 million and approximately $43.38 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 485,649,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,351,136 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

