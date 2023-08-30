Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.83. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.
Tiger Brands Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiger Brands
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.