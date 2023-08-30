Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.83. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

Tiger Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.