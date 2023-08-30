Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 129,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.67. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,165,507 shares in the company, valued at $29,158,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,908 shares of company stock worth $1,805,687 in the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

